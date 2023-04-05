SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – More unseasonable warmth and the storm threat returns today. Details are below…

Storm threat into the evening

A piece of the warmth that was over Central New York Saturday is back. The temperature in Syracuse briefly rose into the mid 70s! Unlike the past couple of warm days, there is also more moisture in the air, so for the first time this spring season it feels a touch humid.

The first round comes through late afternoon as a warm front moves north into Central New York. The first round of showers is not expected to produce too much severe weather. However, a few storms after sunset could be strong/severe with damaging wind gusts possible.

The chances for severe weather increase the farther west of Syracuse you travel this afternoon and evening. The greatest risk from the storms is damaging winds but there also is the chance of an isolated tornado or two over the Finger Lakes.

A few showers and possibly a storm linger overnight as a cold front approaches. It’s a breezy and mild night with lows dropping into the 50s.

Weather quiets down for late week

It takes until Thursday morning for the cold front to move east and clear Central New York and that is why we are holding onto a few showers through Thursday morning and possibly into the lunch hour. We expect to dry out as the afternoon progresses, and we may even see some sun to round out the day, too.

High pressure is gradually building in from the west and that probably sets the stage for nice Easter weekend with sunshine, and moderating temperatures after a cool, 40 something kind of Friday.

This is great news for the Easter Bunny, egg hunts and other festivities that so many are taking part in with the family and friends over the holiday weekend! For more details on the Easter weekend click here.