SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – After a dry start to the day, strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to move across Central New York Monday afternoon.

MONDAY:

The pattern over Central New York is breaking down so look for change in our weather.

First, a cold front sweeps through Central New York with some showers and storms on Monday afternoon between about noon and 6 pm.

The greatest risk from the storms is damaging winds and large hail. However, it is possible that a couple of the storms could cause a brief tornado somewhere in Central or Eastern New York.

Stay weather aware

Be sure you have a way to receive important severe weather alerts like downloading the Live Doppler 9 app.

Do you know the difference between a watch and a warning?

A watch (flood, thunderstorm, tornado) means the conditions are favorable for these conditions and you should be ready to take action if a warning is issued.

A warning (flood, thunderstorm, tornado) means the threat is imminent or happening and you must take action immediately. Seek shelter right away during thunderstorms. Avoid flood waters in the event of a flood.

And, if a tornado warning is issued, seek shelter in the lowest level of you home, ideally your basement, away from windows until the threat has passed.

MONDAY NIGHT – TUESDAY:

In the wake of the cold front, a shot of much cooler air will temporarily move into the region Monday night into Tuesday. Showers taper Monday evening with lows dropping into the 40s to near 50.

It may be a struggle to get past 60 degrees on Tuesday with a gusty northwest wind! There’s also a slight chance of a passing shower or two Tuesday, especially north of Syracuse.