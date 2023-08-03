SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a gorgeous Wednesday across the region, change is about ready to happen again. Find out what we are thinking below…

Storms remain scattered tonight

With warmth and humidity back on the increase across Central New York, we can’t rule out a few scattered showers and storms heading through the early part of Thursday night. The chances for stronger storms increase the farther north you go from Syracuse. The best chance for some gusty winds and hail from storms are up across the St. Lawrence River Valley.

Outside this storm threat, it is a warm and hazy night with lows in the 60s. Have the fans and AC ready again!

Another round of storms Friday

One of the reasons for the scattered nature of any storms Thursday and Thursday night is there is no mechanism to help the storms to form. On Friday, though, we have the benefit of a cold front. The front moves through Syracuse early in the afternoon so we expect the most likely time for showers and storms from late morning through midafternoon.

Any storm that forms Friday could have gusty, damaging winds and hail to go along with heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Parts of the region are under a ‘Slight’ risk for severe weather Friday.

Friday’s front is a fast mover and is already into Eastern New York by Friday evening. We would expect a dry evening here in Central New York with the possibility of some sun, too.

Weekend looking good!

The aforementioned front causing Friday’s showers and storms quickly sweeps to our east Friday night and in its place is a new air mass that leads to mainly sunny skies over the weekend with seasonable temperatures near 80 and low humidity as well.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.