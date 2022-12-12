MIDWEEK:

Weather is quiet and chilly Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to high pressure to the north.

High temperatures only reach the low to mid-30s Tuesday and low 30s Wednesday despite some sun.

Our next storm will arrive late Thursday into Friday bringing windy conditions along with rain and or accumulating wet snow.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Precipitation likely begins sometime near or after sunset Thursday evening.

Precipitation probably falls from late Thursday/Thursday night through at least Friday evening.

The snow we do see will be wet and heavier.

Higher terrain has the best chance of seeing the most significant snowfall.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW:

Whether or not it’s cold enough in Central New York for mainly snow or rain, or both Thursday night through Friday.

The amount of rain/snow (precipitation) we see.

Strength of coastal storm.

The coastal storm track.

Over the coming days the late week storm will come into better focus, and more details will be given.

Stay tuned for updates through the week from the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team.