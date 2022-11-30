SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s turning colder.

Temperatures will keep tumbling to near 30 by the time you get up Thursday.

Temperatures might not rise much above 40 Thursday.

That’s not to mention: THE WIND

It will feel like temperatures are in the teens and 20s Thursday. It’s back to the winter coat and gloves for sure.

Strong winds continue into Thursday

West-southwest winds of 25 mph will blow Wednesday night. At times Thursday morning, wind gusts will approach 30 mph.

This type of wind could cause power outages and might topple the holiday decorations that you have set up.

Lake snows straight east of Lake Ontario

West-southwest winds will point lake snows across northern Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties.

Lake snow warnings are in effect for these areas, especially the Tug Hill Plateau.

In those heavier lake snows, whiteouts can be expected Wednesday night and Thursday.

The snow will remain in the corridor between Watertown and Oswego, but won’t affect either city,

The weather will be much quieter Friday.