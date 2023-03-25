SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It’s the first weekend of spring, but some of us will snowflakes flying around while others are dodging the rain drops. Details on your weekend forecast below…

Wintry weather to start the weekend.

First weekend of spring is unfortunately not looking very spring-like.

After Friday’s break, a new area of low pressure developing in the middle of the country tracks up into the Great Lakes west of CNY. This time of year, this track normally supports rain to start.

However, since our temperatures are hovering around freezing Saturday morning, we’re dealing with wet snow and a wintry mix as this next round of precipitation moves north and east.

Little or no accumulation is expected in Syracuse, but there could be a slushy coating to an inch or two east of Syracuse on Saturday morning along with a little light icing from any freezing rain. Up over the Tug Hill a few spots end up with 3 or 4 inches of wet snow on this first weekend of spring.

As temperatures rise into the upper 30s and even 40s in the afternoon, any snow that does fall ends up melting.

The rainiest (and snowiest) part of the day Saturday is the morning through about noon time.

Most of the afternoon and early evening hours will end up dry, but this is when the wind starts to pick up.

The wind becomes gusty.

Wind advisories go into effect for parts of CNY beginning Saturday afternoon.

Winds should be gusting between 30 to 40 mph by evening and east of Lake Ontario there could be wind gusts to 50 mph.

Although these advisories expire overnight Saturday, winds could gust past 30 mph throughout Central New York through the first part of Sunday.

End of weekend is drier.

Low pressure moves from the Great Lakes into Canada later Saturday night and Sunday. Any ‘wrap around’ moisture will pull out of Central New York. Lingering rain and snow showers from overnight wind down quickly Sunday morning. The snow showers could accumulate an additional inch or two of snow over the Tug Hill.

From Syracuse southward enough dry air moves in during the afternoon to raise the possibility of sunshine. With some sunshine, our temperatures should make it into the mid 40s.