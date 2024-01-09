SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A strong storm will move to our west Tuesday and Tuesday night. That will bring warmer air to CNY which means while we will see some snow when the precipitation arrives Tuesday, the majority of the precipitation will fall as rain.

Biggest issue with this storm is wind

A High Wind Warning has been issued for much of the area, including Syracuse, from Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night.

Wind gusts across our area could reach or even exceed 45 to 60 mph during this timeframe, but up towards Lake Ontario, from the Tug Hill Plateau to Watertown there could be gusts upward of 70 mph Tuesday night!

Winds of this magnitude are strong enough to bring down trees and powerlines leading to power outages and making it very challenging to travel for high-profile vehicles.

Here is when we will see the strongest wind

According to the graphic above, the strongest winds will be later Tuesday afternoon through about midnight Tuesday night.

The highest winds will first occur in the higher elevations of CNY and then affect everyone by Tuesday evening.

It will remain blustery Wednesday with a few rain and snow showers.