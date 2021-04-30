Strong winds cause power outages in Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Gusty winds across Central New York peaked Friday afternoon, with a wind gust of 52 mph recorded at Hancock Field in North Syracuse just after 4:30 p.m.

Numerous reports of wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph came into National Weather Service offices.

The strong winds caused some trees and power lines to come down. This was video sent to us of a tree coming down on a power line in Bayberry in Onondaga County.

This is a video of a tree splitting in Bayberry, falling onto power lines with an SUV just getting underneath.



📹:Kody Fike #LocalSYR@NewsChannel9 @JimTeskeNC9 pic.twitter.com/TQtskyvXZV — Josh Martin (@JoshMartinNC9) April 30, 2021

403 customers in Onondaga County were without power as of 8 pm.

At one point late in the afternoon, National Grid was reporting over 11,000 customers without power. By 8 p.m, the number had quickly dropped to 95 customers.

Winds will gradually diminish the rest of tonight, but a Wind Advisory remains in effect for most of Central New York until 11 p.m.