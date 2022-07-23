SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We continue to ride the heat wave into Sunday as we stay in the 90s, but some storms, possibly strong/severe, are expected to develop Sunday and bring about a refreshing change. Details are below…

TONIGHT:

It’s a stuffy night once again across the area under a partly cloudy sky and just a slight risk for a passing shower/storm this evening. Lows around 70.

SUNDAY:

It stays hot Sunday but turns even more humid which is why the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory once again for several counties across CNY including Onondaga, Southern Cayuga, Tompkins, Seneca, Madison and Southern Oneida counties from 1pm until 7pm Sunday.

While Sunday probably isn’t quite as hot as Saturday, the biggest difference between Saturday and Sunday is going to be the increase in humidity. That and highs in the low 90s will make it feel like it is in the mid-90s to near 100 and again is why another Heat Advisory is in effect for many parts of the region Sunday. Just use some common sense for the tail end of the weekend: drink plenty of water, limit play and work outside during the hottest time of day and take frequent breaks if, and when you are out and about.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON – SUNDAY NIGHT:

A cold front is approaching Central New York later Sunday afternoon and night, so we expect at least a few scattered showers and storms to develop after 1 or 2pm Sunday and more numerous showers and storms after sunset Sunday night. There is a chance that any of these storms could contain gusty, damaging, certainly some heavy rain and even large hail.

MONDAY:

A cold front slides through just after sunrise with a few showers probably lingering expected to kick off Monday, but after 9 or 10 am into the afternoon we will dry out as high pressure builds and turns less humid.

Yes, for those not loving/enjoying the high heat and humidity you’ll be much happier Monday afternoon into Tuesday! We should feel the low 80s, and not 90+ degrees for the first time in nearly a week! Enjoy!

MONDAY NIGHT – TUESDAY:

After a refreshing Monday night with lows in the 50s to near 60 for many, it should be seasonably/comfortably warm under plenty of sun Tuesday as high pressure settles in.