How much snow fell where you live? Add to our list of snow totals

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While the heaviest snow is over for Central New York, some light snow continues Friday morning.
There are over 200 weather-related announcements Friday morning.
As Storm Team meteorologist Lindsay Raychel said in Nedrow Friday morning, the snowfall is:
- Manageable
- Fluffy; not snowball making snow
Snowfall from the storm so far is in the 6 to 12-inch range for Central New York.
How much snow fell where you live? Add to our list.
- Cazenovia 10″
- Fabius 8.5″
- Savannah 7″
- Redfield 7″
- Palermo 4.4″
- Oswego 8.9″
- Onondaga Hill 8.5″
- Morrisville 11″