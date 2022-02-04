How much snow fell where you live? Add to our list of snow totals

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While the heaviest snow is over for Central New York, some light snow continues Friday morning.

There are over 200 weather-related announcements Friday morning.

I’ve had worse drives coming into work. Bottom line: It’s slow going. storm team meteorologist KATe thornton

As Storm Team meteorologist Lindsay Raychel said in Nedrow Friday morning, the snowfall is:

Manageable

Fluffy; not snowball making snow

Snowfall from the storm so far is in the 6 to 12-inch range for Central New York.

