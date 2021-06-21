Submit your storm reports Weather Posted: Jun 21, 2021 / 02:41 PM EDT / Updated: Jun 21, 2021 / 02:46 PM EDT Close You have been added to Daily News Newsletter SUBSCRIBE NOW Daily News SIGN UP SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Please let us know if you’re seeing severe weather in your area. Please fill out the information below. Submit your photo and information on storm damage in your area Name Location Your Name Your Email Address Your Phone Number Select Your Photos/Videos I took the submitted photo(s) and/or video(s) and I agree WSYR and its affiliates can use the submitted content on-air and online. I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy for this site.