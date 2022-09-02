SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) After feeling the coolest day in about two months in CNY, the summer feel is returning today, but does the warmup continue into the holiday weekend? Find out below.

TODAY:

High pressure is in firm control today resulting in a beautiful late summer day after the coolest start since June 20th! We expect plenty of sun to round out the week.

Highs this afternoon should make it into the low to mid 80s, but the humidity stays nice and low.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and milder tonight with lows in the low 60s. There’s a little breeze tonight too which will help keep temperatures up.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND:

Weather looks pretty good to start the holiday weekend that marks the unofficial end to the summer season.

High pressure sliding east of us tonight into Saturday results in a southerly flow of more warmth and humidity to kick off the weekend. This and an approaching backdoor cold front MAY spark an isolated shower/storm towards sunset, but at this point most should stay dry.

Highs Saturday warm well into the 80s and it’s muggier too with a southerly breeze.

The previously mentioned backdoor cold front slowly settles south through CNY late Saturday night into Sunday with at least a few scattered showers and a storm or two.

We continue to be a bit concerned that Sunday’s front does not drop far enough to the south of us come Sunday night into Monday, Labor Day, to allow us to clear out to end the holiday weekend. As a matter a fact, the newest data is suggesting an area of low pressure is going to develop along the stalled front just south of CNY. If this occurs, it could be a damp end to the holiday weekend. Fingers crossed this front moves far enough south of the region Sunday night/early Monday.

Highs Sunday and Labor Day cool back into the 70s.

Stay tuned for the latest updates from the Storm Team on your upcoming holiday weekend outlook.