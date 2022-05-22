SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Showers and a few storms swept through the region Sunday afternoon with a cold front that has brought back the need for a light jacket/fleece/hoodie once again tonight into Monday.

TONIGHT:

High pressure building in provides the region with much cooler, more comfortable air for sleeping tonight and into the new week. Lows should drop to between 45 and 50 for most. Yes, ahhh…maybe a bit too refreshing for some!

MONDAY:

We are high and dry to kick off the week with some sun and highs only in the 60s thanks to high pressure settling in from the northwest.

MONDAY NIGHT:

High pressure remains in charge Monday night with light winds and lows dropping into the 40s across the area.

TUESDAY:

High pressure drifts to the east allowing a bit more of a southerly component to the wind to develop which helps temperatures inch back up into the 70s Tuesday afternoon under some more sunshine. Enjoy!

WEDNESDAY:

A warm front inches closer to CNY later Wednesday into Wednesday night which MAY set off a spotty shower towards sunset Wednesday, and possibly a few showers late Wednesday night.

There likely won’t be as much sun around Wednesday, but we still think at least breaks of sun appear every so often midweek. Highs warm well into the 70s too.