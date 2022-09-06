SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Now that the summer of 2022 is ‘in the books’ meteorologically speaking, let’s look back at an interesting, changeable summer. It was a warmer than normal summer with near-normal rainfall but that doesn’t tell the whole story.

The first month of summer, June, wasn’t too warm at all, with only one 90+ degree day and many more days below 80 degrees for highs (21 days) at 80 or above (9 days), and 4 days with highs that never got out of the 60s!

Nighttime lows were also cool in June with only 5 nights of 60+ degree temperatures, and 4 nights where we felt temperatures dip into the 40s! That said, it’s no surprise that the month of June ended up cooler than average by one degree.

The start of our true Summer came just after the 4th of July holiday. From July 6 through the end of the month, 24 of the last 26 days of the month were 80 degrees or warmer and we ended up with 7 days in the 90s. This helped push our monthly average to just over 2 degrees above normal.

Drought conditions started to develop in parts of Central New York during July. Syracuse had just under 3” of rain for the month which was about an inch below normal. There was even less rain over the Finger Lakes.

While we had fewer 90-degree days in August (6 vs 7 in July) the month of August was our warmest month at 74.3 degrees, making it our fourth warmest August on record.

Rainfall did pick up a bit in August and Syracuse ended up about eight-tenths of an inch (0.81”) above normal with a total of 4.51”. It is interesting to note that most of the rain that occurred in August in the Syracuse area and Finger Lakes occurred during the last 10 days of the month. During this time about three and a third inches out of the four and a half inches fell!! This has left many lawns across CNY greener looking to start the meteorological fall season with only the southern and western Finger Lakes in an abnormally dry status when it comes to the latest United States Drought Monitor map.

What will the meteorological autumn have in store for the region? We do know fall officially starts on September 22 at 9:04 p.m. We also are pretty sure it’s going to be warmer than average through at least the middle of September.

Stay tuned to the Storm Team for the latest forecasts taking you through the fall season.