SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Welcome to Summer! We’re going to feel like summer this week too as the temperatures and humidity start to climb.

TUESDAY (WELCOME SUMMER):

Summer is officially here! It started at 5:14 this morning.

And, depending on where you live, you could have some warm and humid weather today. Anyone west of I-81 will likely reach 80 or higher by the afternoon. However, if you live east of I-81 you will be much cooler in the upper 60s to low 70s. That is because a warm front will split the state in half between the warmer and the cooler air.

This warm front is also brings rain back to the area. First this morning, the showers are concentrated from Syracuse and west towards Oswego and the Finger Lakes. The rest of the afternoon should stay rain-free, but still feeling humid.

Later in the day the warm front slides east of I-81 where most of the rain and storms will be the remainder of the day, hence the cooler weather.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

It appears there’s a better chance of some showers and a few storms late Tuesday night thanks to the stalled out warm front in CNY. It’s a very mild and somewhat muggy night too with lows dropping into the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some showers and a few storms look to be even more likely Wednesday thanks to a cold/occluded front moving in from the northwest. It’s likely a muggy and possibly warmer day too with highs in the low 80s at least, higher if there’s any kind of appreciable sun.

Severe storm threat right now looks to be low with the best chance of severe storms south of CNY into Pennsylvania where the core of the heat and humidity will be. However, any showers and storms that do develop will probably be slow movers into the evening and may very well produce heavy rain in a short period of time possibly leading to some localized flooding. Stay tuned for updates.