SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Summer holds on for just a few more days. Details below on when the fall temperatures will arrive.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear to partly cloudy for us through Saturday night. Keeping up with dry weather. A round of patchy valley fog develops late with temperatures falling into the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY:

Summer heat and humidity returns for Sunday as southwest winds usher moisture into the area. Potential for a pop-up shower and thunderstorm during the morning and afternoon. Otherwise, limited sunshine. Highs near 80 degrees, above average for this time of the year. Spotty rainfall pushing to our north overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY:

The same front delivering more clouds and at least a few showers Sunday to the region, especially near and north of Syracuse is expected to move in and through Monday afternoon/evening. The result will be a muggy, cooler and damper start to the week. A few stronger storms won’t be out of the question as this frontal system finally makes its way through.

Things look to dry out by Tuesday afternoon with some sunshine returning. Next frontal system arrives Wednesday into Thursday. This will provide another round of showers and thunderstorms along with a drop in temperatures for the official start of fall.