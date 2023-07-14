SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a dry Friday, some showers and storms are back in the forecast for he weekend. Details below…

Not looking too bad Friday evening

Our dry weather from early Friday continues into the evening as it stays seasonably mild.

This is good news for any festivals, the Syracuse Mets returning home and the start of Syracuse Nationals weekend at the Fairgrounds!

Some showers and storms over the weekend

The weekend looks like another warm and humid one for Central New York. In fact, we could hit 90 degrees again on Saturday!

As far as rain chances, we will have to dodge some showers and storms both days.

At least during the day Saturday, the weather should cooperate with a mainly rain-free morning and early afternoon. It should be good pool and beach weather.

Then, closer to dinner time, some isolated showers and storms start to form due to the warmth and humidity.

The coverage of the rain and storms increases Saturday night into Sunday.

By Sunday we have a frontal system moving through, so we have a better chance of wet weather to end the weekend versus Saturday. The rain could be heavy at times with 1”/hr rainfall rates within any downpours are possible since the atmosphere will be so saturated once again.

Our rain chances Sunday look to be greatest during the morning then drop off during the afternoon. This would be good news for the Kidz Bop concert at the amphitheater!

Beyond the weekend, our weather looks a bit unsettled for next week. Keep checking the latest 7 day forecast.