SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Summer sticks around for just a few more days. When does fall arrive? Details below.

SUNDAY:

Summer heat and humidity returns for Sunday as southwest winds usher moisture into the area. Potential for an isolated shower for the morning, then chance for scattered showers and a few afternoon thunderstorms. Otherwise, limited sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees, slightly above average for this time of the year. Spotty rainfall sticks around for the overnight, mainly for our northern counties. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY:

Cold front moving through Monday will be responsible for additional showers and thunderstorms. Ahead of the front, warm and humid conditions. Any sunshine we see will help fuel thunderstorm development for the afternoon and early evening. A few stronger storms through peak heating won’t be out of the question as this frontal system finally makes its way through. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Some lake-enhancement will allow for lingering showers overnight into early Tuesday. Things look to dry out by Tuesday afternoon with some sunshine returning. Next frontal system arrives Wednesday into Thursday. This will provide another round of showers and thunderstorms along with a drop in temperatures for the official start of fall.