Summer warmth isn’t quite done yet

Come September as the Great New York State Fair winds down on Labor Day and the kids head back to school, many people think the summer time heat is just about over. Yes, that is true, but these September and October 80 and 90 degree climatology in Syracuse may surprise you!

Some hate the mid summer 90+ degree heat with humidity, but others are very fond of it even in the beginning of the fall. So when is the average last date of 90+ degree high, the latest Syracuse has reached 90 or better and most 90+ degree days in the month???

1.) August 20th is the average last date of 90+ degrees.

2.) September 29th, 1959 when the temperature reached 90 degrees was the latest date that Syracuse has felt 90 degrees or higher.

3.) September of 1931 was a very warm September, the 2nd warmest on record, with 7 90+ degree days, the most 90+ degree days ever recorded in September!

Last September there were no 90+ degree days with the last 90+ degree day occurring on August 24th.

What about 80 degree climatology? The average final day of 80 degree weather in Syracuse is September 30th, buttt…6 out of the last 10 years going back to 2011 have featured 80+ degree weather into the middle of October!

The latest date that Syracuse has recorded 80 was way back on November 7th of 1938. By the way, the only other time we’ve hit 80 or higher in November was back on November 1st in 1950.