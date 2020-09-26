Summer’s last fling with 2020

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – After some frosty mornings, summer is making a comeback. It’ll likely be the last one of the year though.

High temperatures the next couple days are expected to be in the 80s! This is unusually warm for Central New York in late September, but not unheard of and nowhere near record territory. In order to be record breaking, we’d need highs near 90, and that’s just not going to happen.

On average, the last 80 degree day in Syracuse is October 1, which also when we saw our last 80 degree reading in 2019.

A trough is going to start digging into the Midwest Sunday night and into Monday. This will allow for cooler air to spill in first to the Midwest, then to the Northeast. This trough is what keeps CNY unsettled and cool likely through the first week of October.

This isn’t to say we won’t have any nice October days. The trough does look to breakdown beyond the first week. While average high temperatures at that point are in the low 60s, some 70 degree weather is still possible. The average last 70 degree day is on Halloween.

Also worth mentioning, we are at 89 days of 80+ degree days and counting. If we add a few more, we will climb the list of most 80 degree plus days in a year:

1949 – 97 Days

2012 – 95 Days

1959 – 90 Days

2011 – 89 days

2020 – 89 days

The normal amount of 80 degree days per year is 63. It is almost like we’ve had an additional month of 80 degree weather this year!

If you’re looking for something to do during Central New York’s potential last stretch of 80 degree days, head to downtown Syracuse, as it could be their last weekend for extended outdoor dining.