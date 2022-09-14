SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — September is often still quite nice and at times very summery feeling across CNY. Fall doesn’t officially begin until Thursday, September 22 at 9:04 p.m. across the Northern Hemisphere.

Mother Nature says why wait?

It’s going to feel more autumn-like the last half of this week before more summery warmth makes another run at Central New York.

After feeling highs struggle to get any higher than the 60s and low 70s Thursday and Friday, September 15 and 16, we should warm well into the 70s to possibly 80 over the weekend with enough sun.

The BIG question over the weekend will be the position of a backdoor cold front.

If this front moves far enough to the south and reaches CNY, or even slides just south of our area, the weather won’t be nearly as nice if the front stays farther north.

As of Wednesday afternoon, most of the latest forecast data is suggesting the backdoor cold front drifts down into CNY Sunday afternoon/evening and stalls across the region Sunday night into Monday.

What does this mean for the weather in Central New York? Well, unfortunately, if this solution plays out there would be more clouds and at least a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm Sunday into Monday.

With more clouds, high temperatures won’t be any higher than the mid to upper 70s. Maybe even a bit cooler if the cold front slides a bit farther south.

If the backdoor front stays north of Central New York into next week then you can expect it to feel and look more summery with highs in the 80s Sunday through at least the middle of next week!