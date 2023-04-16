SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Summery feel exiting overnight with some rain developing compliments of a cold front. How much cooler does it turn over the next couple of days? Find out below…

After feeling the 5th consecutive day of 80+ degrees in Syracuse and much of CNY on Sunday tying a historical number, we are in for a reality check much of the week ahead.

Showers/storm late tonight bring about a BIG change

A batch of showers and an embedded storm or two arrives from southwest to northeast across CNY near and after midnight tonight lasting into the start of Monday. The culprit for the rain and an embedded storm or two comes compliments of a strong cold front moving in from the west.

The rain late tonight and start of Monday is going to be welcomed by many since we will have gone more than a week without rain.

April feel returns…

In the wake of the early Monday morning cold front, much cooler weather is slated to return for the first part of this week.

Temperatures are back in the 50s to near 60, or 25 to 30 degrees cooler than the weekend was! Other than lingering showers around to start Monday, and a few showers to round out the day, much of Monday looks to be rain free. Plus there could be some intervals of sun developing for lunch.

A little showery at times & maybe a bit of the ‘s’ word

After a chillier Monday night with a few more showers possibly mixed with snow over the hills, we are staying unseasonably chilly Tuesday with temperatures probably struggling to get out of the 40s with a few more scattered rain and higher terrain snow showers and a chilly wind to boot.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning there probably will be a little bit of lake effect rain and even snow shower activity east and southeast of Lake Ontario with little to no accumulation.

We think with some added sunshine Wednesday afternoon, there’s a better chance of temperatures sneaking into low and maybe mid-50s midweek, but it remains breezy too.

The good news is this batch of cool/chilly weather is only around for a couple of days before temperatures warm back up for the end of the week.

Stay tuned for updates.