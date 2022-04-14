SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It is warm and a bit humid tonight into tomorrow morning across Central New York before a cold front moves through the region. Until this happens, we are at risk for some showers and even a thunderstorm or two.

TODAY:

It’s another unseasonably warm day today with some additional showers and a few storms. The threat of severe weather is lower today compared to Wednesday afternoon/evening, but we can’t rule out an isolated strong to severe storm with gusty possibly damaging winds between about 11 am and 3 pm with a cold front passage, especially east of Syracuse.





Once the front moves to our east later in the afternoon we not only dry out, but we should see a good deal of sun return as it turns it turns cooler. It should turn out to be a rather nice evening.

TONIGHT:

It’s cooler under a clear to partly cloudy sky tonight as a bubble of high pressure builds in. Lows drop into the 30s to around 40.

FRIDAY:

Friday starts off nice with some sun but clouds increase during the afternoon and there could be a few showers developing during the afternoon mainly after 1 or 2. It’s also looking pretty windy with gusts possibly approaching 40 mph at times. It’s a cooler day compared to Wednesday and Thursday, but still above average by a good 5 to 10 degrees.

Unfortunately, at least somewhat unsettled and chillier air is on the way for the Easter weekend which won’t be great for any outdoor plans you may have with the kids and family. Stay tuned for updates.