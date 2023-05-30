SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Are you loving the sun and warmth we’ve had lately? If so, you are going to love the rest of the weeks forecast! The details are below.

Sunshine continues to rule the sky

Central New York had some of the best weather in the country over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, and it’s going to continue for the next several days too! As has been the case for the last several days, the ‘big picture’ for this week remains the same. A strong area of high pressure is camping out across the Northeast and should keep us high and dry through the rest of the week for the most part!

For those who have a pool and especially a solar cover for it, you will continue to have plenty of opportunities to warm it up through the week as highs climb to near record levels Wednesday and Thursday, and stay hot Friday under more sun!

Any need for the umbrella/rain jacket later this week?

You might think that our luck weather-wise would end soon after several days of sunshine and comfortable to very warm temperatures.

That won’t be the case thanks to another area of high pressure getting cozy near Eastern New England midweek.

That said, our rain chances remain zero through Thursday, and it’s not until later Friday into the start of the weekend that a backdoor cold front may trigger a shower/storm or two, but even that won’t be much. Yes, keep watering those plants/gardens.

Warm now, hot soon…

In addition to another long dry stretch to end May and start June, temperatures will remain well above average too with highs nearing 90 Wednesday, and likely sneaking into the low 90s Thursday and Friday!

In case you’re curious, the record high for Wednesday is 92°, Thursday’s record is 91° (which could very well be broken) and the record for Friday is 100° (that is safe, thankfully).

Many will say ahh…this weekend

A cold front slides through out of Eastern Canada Friday night with little in the way of rain, but behind the front we turn comfier with temperatures cooling closer to 80 for the weekend.