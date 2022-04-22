SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We’ll take a break from the showers for the day and enjoy all the sun as to offer on this Earth Day.

FRIDAY:

We end the week on a nicer note with a partly to mostly sunny sky expected for Earth Day. A cool breeze should persist somewhat too, especially through the first part of the afternoon.

Highs warm into the mid-50s, except closer to Lake Ontario you go because of the northwest breeze coming off the lake. Temperatures along the lakeshore will likely remain in the 40s.

WEEKEND:

We haven’t had much luck with decent weather on the weekends lately, but our luck is about to change.

We’re finally going to see a couple of pretty good weather days for the weekend!

We think Sunday is going to be the pick day of the weekend due to warmer temperatures and more sun, but Saturday won’t be too bad either.

Saturday starts out dry. However, we can’t rule out passing scattered afternoon and evening showers because a warm front is lifting north over CNY. Keep an eye to the sky and on Live Doppler 9 if you have the outdoor plans.

That front is bringing the 70 and possibly near 80-degree temperatures our way for Sunday! We’re also mainly dry, so get outside and enjoy! Don’t forget the sunscreen!