Sunday morning wind reports

Well, you don't often break or tie record highs late at night or very early in the morning, but this second weekend of January that's what happened!

On Saturday during the day Syracuse managed to reach 65° just two degrees shy of the record high of 67° set back in 1975. However, late Saturday evening the temperature spiked to 67° tying the record in Syracuse! Yes, much of Saturday night feeling like summer with a gusty southwesterly breeze!