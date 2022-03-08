SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –Just two days removed from the record 70-degree weather, and now we are back in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Gotta love March!

THIS AFTERNOON:

In the wake of the late Monday afternoon/evening gusty showers/thunderstorms, colder air was flowing into Central New York. Because of this, there was limited localized lake effect snow this morning near and south of Syracuse and the Thruway.

Accumulations were light though on the order of an inch or two from the Seneca Falls/Waterloo area to Dryden and Freeville. There was only a coating in the Syracuse area.

High pressure is now building in for the rest of today helping dry us all out under some sunshine. It’s a breezy day with highs back into the 30s, which is more normal for the first part of March. Wind chills today will be in the 20s.





TONIGHT:

High pressure is in charge tonight with a clear to partly cloudy sky and lows dropping to between 20 and 25, but teens in the normally colder spots.

WEDNESDAY:

There has been a change to Wednesday’s forecast thanks to an area of low pressure moving farther north and closer to us during the day. That said, some wet snow possibly mixed with rain develops during the midday and afternoon hours from south to north, but it doesn’t last long.

A slushy coating to 2 or 3 inches is possible by sunset Wednesday, especially in the higher elevations south of Syracuse.

Highs on Wednesday should make the 30s and low 40s.

Quieter and milder weather is expected for the last half of the week until we get to the weekend. Click here for our latest thinking of the St. Patrick’s Day forecast.