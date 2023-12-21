SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It was a touch milder Wednesday, but a brief shot of chillier air is blowing in for Thursday. How long does it last, and is there any snow in the forecast?? Details are below…

Smooth sailing the rest of the week

An area of high pressure building in Thursday will be in charge of the weather across CNY through Friday before losing its grip on the region temporarily over the weekend.

The weather around here through Friday not only looks to be dry but after some clouds tonight into the start of Thursday and again late Friday afternoon we should expect a good deal of sunshine to round out the week.

A little chillier briefly late this week

Temperatures will be a bit cooler, but seasonable and not bad for late December for the last half of the week.

We think highs reach the low to mid 30s Thursday, and after the coldest night of the early winter season so far Thursday night, teens, we’ll feel readings rebound into the mid to maybe upper 30s Friday.

No real fanfare for snow lovers into the holiday weekend

With no major storm systems on the way through at least the Christmas holiday weekend, along with intervals of sun, our chances of seeing a White Christmas are basically nil for us. There should be a little rain and snow shower activity later Saturday afternoon and night but 1) the precipitation is looking light and 2) temperatures are expected to remain above freezing.

Yes, CNY…the only White Christmas that looks to be happening for us is in our dreams, especially since it looks like highs could be 50 or better on Christmas itself with some sun possible!

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.