SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It was a soggy, cool and muggy start to the new week for many, but drier times are ahead. Find out below how long we dry out for, and the return of summery air…

After feeling the coolest July day, 69°, in Syracuse in 6 years, the mid-summer feel returns Tuesday.

Brighter and much warmer Tuesday

In the wake of Monday’s system, Central New York dries out Tuesday as high pressure builds in from the southwest.

Highs warm into the mid-80s to near 90 Tuesday thanks to sunshine returning and just a small chance of a spotty afternoon/evening shower/storm or two popping up, but many won’t see a drop of rain.

There’s also going to be a nice little breeze developing Tuesday out of the west-southwest, and the humidity won’t be super high either.

Rain chances return mid to late week

Tuesday night into Wednesday a weak cold front is slated to push through with a few scattered showers and storms, but much of Tuesday night and Wednesday look dry. It is also a little cooler behind the cold front Wednesday compared to Tuesday with highs reaching the low to mid-80s.

Wednesday’s cold front moves back as a warm front late Wednesday night into Thursday bringing back a better chance of scattered showers and storms come Thursday but it does not appear to be a washout.

It will remain warm and turn even muggier with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Right now, Friday looks to be mainly dry, muggy and still very warm.