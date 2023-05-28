SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of the summer season, and many are wondering if the weather is going to continue to cooperate for your outdoor plans? Get the latest details are below.

After taking a break, summer is making its return

Central New York is going to have some of the best weather in the country this Memorial Day holiday weekend. As has been the case for the last few days, the ‘big picture’ for the weekend remains the same. A strong area of high pressure almost right over us keeps us high and dry through the holiday weekend (and beyond!). 😊

Best chance of showers this weekend remains WELL south…

If you are going to travel outside Central New York for the holiday weekend it looks like the sunny and dry weather will follow you if you head to New England or the Great Lakes.

Showers end up most commonplace across the Southern Mid-Atlantic states and Carolinas where an upper-level and surface storm system are expected over the weekend. If you are travelling to the southern Appalachians (think places like Raleigh, Charlotte, Asheville and even the Outer Banks) expect more clouds than sun, cooler than normal temperatures and periods of showers.

Break out the shorts and swimsuits

After cooler than normal temperatures leading up to the holiday weekend, Saturday warmed into the upper 70s to low 80s, or 5 to 10 degrees above average for many! Sunday is even warmer with highs expected to reach the low to perhaps mid-80s, most of CNY feels readings climb to near 85 for Memorial Day itself! Needless to say, summer wear is going to come in handy across CNY the rest of the holiday weekend.

Nighttime lows are expected to slowly come up too, but remain nice and refreshing in the low 50s Sunday night. This is great for sleeping (especially outdoors if you’re camping) and bonfires! That is also a sign we aren’t going to be all that humid in these parts for the weekend. Enjoy! 😊

For those who have a pool and a solar cover for it, you should have plenty of opportunity to warm it up over the next several days!

You might think that our luck weather-wise would end by the time the long weekend is over.

That won’t be the case.

Our rain chances look to remain low through at least the middle of the week while temperatures continue to climb too. Wednesday or better yet Thursday afternoon, we could challenge 90 degrees!