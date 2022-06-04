SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It’s the first weekend of meteorological summer, but we’re feeling a little more like September instead.

FIRST WEEKEND OF JUNE:

A lot is going on for the first unofficial weekend of summer in Syracuse and CNY like Paige’s Butterfly 5K run/walk, Taste of Syracuse, and the Paul McCartney concert just to name a few. Soo…how’s the weather looking for all the weekend outdoor activities? It’s great as long as you don’t mind it being a bit cool.

TODAY:

In the wake of a cold front that passed through Friday night, an unseasonably cool air mass settles in and we end up with plenty of sun on Saturday. Highs only rise to the 60s for the most part though to start the weekend.

In addition, a gusty northwest wind will put an extra chill in the air, especially if you are in the shade. For many it ends up feeling more like September. With the wind, keep in mind there will be a decent chop on area lakes. In fact, a Small Craft Advisory is in effect for Lake Ontario into the evening with wave heights running between 3 to as high as 6 or 7 feet at times.

TONIGHT:

High pressure overhead tonight provides CNY with lots of star and moon shine with a chilly low in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Come Sunday, it’s a little milder and highs likely return to the 70s thanks to some sunshine and less wind. There is a warm front approaching from the west and that leads to increasing clouds in the afternoon, but it looks to stay dry.

That’s not exactly most people’s ideal pool weather, but both weekend evenings look good for bonfires! Keep the jacket/fleece handy for the evenings. Enjoy!