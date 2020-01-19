Sunsets 5 p.m. or later from now on

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)
Sunday is the first day the sun will set in the 5:00 pm hour in 77 days!
The last time we saw a sunset in the 5 o’clock hour was on November 2, 2019.
This is just the beginning of longer, lighter days…
March 6th sunset time- 6:01pm
March 8th sunset time- 7:03 pm
April 26th sunset time- 8:01 pm
June 21st sunset time- 8:48 pm
Here’s a few other things you might be looking forward to…
Groundhog Day: February 2nd (14 days)
Spring Training: February 12th (23 days)
Daylight Saving: March 8th (49 days)
St. Patrick’s Parade: March 14th (55 days)
Spring: March 19th (60 days)
Easter: April 12th (84 days)
