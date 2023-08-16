SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Wet weather has returned to CNY. Despite how soggy it’s been lately, there’s plenty of dry weather coming up this week. Details below…

Showers linger into Monday morning

Some areas of CNY are dealing with some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Although the threat for strong winds and hail are low there could be some brief heavy downpours. The rain may be a little slow to exit Wednesday, so have some patience.

Midweek is looking up

After some showers through the morning into early afternoon Wednesday, we turn drier and brighter the rest of the day with temperatures warming back close to 80 degrees.

High pressure is in control of our weather into much of Thursday so look for more sun and even warmer weather.

There is just a light chance of a shower or storm toward evening. Most, however, make it through Thursday dry.

Is our timing good for the weekend??

There is a threat of rain is ahead of a cold front that moves through later Thursday night and Friday morning with a better chance for showers.

There should be a gusty breeze out of the southwest then west during this time. We could see some gusts to 30 mph.

If the timing of the front holds, we could be in good shape for the weekend. With the front moving steadily to our east later Friday a new area of high pressure would build south from Canada and we would expect sun and clouds both Saturday and Sunday with seasonable temperatures.

The one potential ‘fly in the ointment’ is cooler air coming in aloft. There is a chance that if he winds aloft line up, we could get some extra lake effect clouds Saturday morning, perhaps even a brief shower. We’ll keep you posted.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.