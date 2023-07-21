SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We’re closing out the week feeling a little damp at times and muggy. We’ll clear both of those out in time for the weekend. Details below…

A quiet Friday overnight

Overnight remains quiet as we end up with clear to partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures. We’ll be seasonable with plenty of upper 50s to low 60s.

Improving weather over the weekend

In the wake of a cold front Friday, a disturbance in the jet stream winds aloft drops into Northern New York for Saturday. That is why we think there could be a couple of scattered showers to start the weekend northeast of Syracuse. The threat for any thunderstorms seems low at this point.

By Sunday, though, high pressure is building in from the west. That brings us better weather news to end the weekend. It looks like a generally sunny and seasonable day with lower humidity.

Humidity up early next week

Unfortunately, we can’t keep the humidity down into next week. Dew points are already climbing back into the 60s as early as Monday to go along with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for most.

A cold front is also working in from the north Monday so we would expect it to work on the more humid air over us and cause at least some scattered showers and storms by afternoon.

This same front is near us Tuesday so the shower/storms threat will stay with us.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.