SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The sun gradually makes a comeback Tuesday. Can we warm it up at all? Details below…

Sun returns Tuesday

Monday’s rain and wet snow is a memory as low pressure quickly moves off the East Coast before sunrise on Tuesday.

High pressure builds in from Canada and we should end up with some sunshine developing Tuesday afternoon after a cloudy start and a few lingering flurries (mainly in the Finger Lakes).

High temperatures sneak into the low 40s Tuesday afternoon which is a bit below average, and not that bad for the end of March.

Nice most of Wednesday before a big change takes place

Wednesday starts sunny and chilly, 20s, but warms into the 50s with a gusty breeze developing towards evening ahead of a potent cold front due to swing through between about 5 and 8 pm.

We think a quick burst of rain (along with some thunder) changing to snow will blow through CNY from west to east during the above-mentioned time frame.

The quick drop in temperatures from temperatures near 50 to the upper 20s to low 30s during the evening along with the changeover from rain to snow may lead to some slick spots developing on untreated surfaces after sunset. So, if you are out and about at this time be careful because it could be slick in spots.

A quick coating to an inch of snow is possible Wednesday evening followed by some limited lake snow late Wednesday night into the start of Thursday.