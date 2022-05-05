SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Happy Cinco De Mayo Central New York! Mother Nature is going to provide us with a much NICER day for this Thursday. BIG question is do we stay dry Friday into the weekend?

TODAY:

High pressure is in charge today bringing the region a MUCH better day for this Cinco De Mayo! There will be some fog to burn off the fog this morning, otherwise you can expect some nice sunshine filtered through high clouds, especially in the afternoon.

Highs should have no trouble making it into the mid-60s, even with some thicker clouds developing towards the evening.

TONIGHT:

Clouds increase some tonight, but we are all high and dry with lows dropping into the 40s.

FRIDAY:

We continue to track low pressure moving out of the Plains for the end of the week. This system will spread clouds, and for parts of Central New York some showers.

This low-pressure system will be fighting some pretty dry air courtesy of high pressure centered near James Bay in Canada. This means a sharp cut off between dry weather and some sun Friday and places ending up with steady rain. Our feeling now is most of Central New York (including Syracuse is dry) but some showers may make it as far north as parts of the Finger Lakes east toward Cortland and Norwich while steady rain is as close as Binghamton and Elmira.