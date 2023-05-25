SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) We’re feeling a touch of fall again today, but the summer-like heat makes a comeback over the holiday weekend. Details are below.

A strong cold front zipped through Wednesday and not only ushered in a much cooler air mass, but has gotten rid of the smoke in the sky from the Canadian wildfires too.

A fall feel & sunshine return for the last half of the week

A Canadian area of high pressure continues to build in to round out the week and keeps us dry and sunny, but still cool.

There’s another chance at some patchy frost Thursday night into Friday morning. Temperatures drop back into the 30s briefly overnight. Because of this, the National Weather Service has issued Frost Advisories for parts of CNY for Friday morning.

After another chilly start, possibly frosty for a few, Friday remains a touch cool, but warmer than Thursday with more sun and highs in the upper 60s to maybe 70.

Can we keep the nice weather rolling into the Memorial Day weekend? It’s still looking good right now but stay tuned for updates.