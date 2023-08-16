SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We will be trading the umbrellas for sunglasses later Wednesday into Thursday. Does dry weather last through the weekend though? Details below…

Mainly clear Wednesday overnight

Central New York is shaking the lingering showers heading into early this evening as drier air builds in from the west.

Skies stay clear until late at night when at least some patchy fog forms south and east of Syracuse.

Mainly dry weather Thursday

High pressure is in control of our weather into much of Thursday so look for more sun and even warmer weather.

With temperatures warming into the mid 80s and dew points in the low to mid 60s there is just a slight chance of a shower or storm toward evening. Most, however, make it through Thursday dry.

How about the weekend?

There is a threat of rain ahead of a cold front that moves through later Thursday night and Friday morning with a better chance for showers.

There should be a gusty breeze out of the southwest then west during this time. We could see some gusts to 30 mph.

If the timing of the front holds, we should be in good shape for the weekend. With the front moving steadily to our east later Friday a new area of high pressure would build south from Canada and we would expect sun and clouds both Saturday and Sunday with seasonable temperatures.

The one potential ‘fly in the ointment’ is cooler air coming in aloft. The chances are increasing that the winds aloft line up and we get some extra lake effect clouds Friday night into Saturday morning and even a brief shower. We’ll keep you posted.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.