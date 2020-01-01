Syracuse 2019 Weather in Review

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

As we turn the calendar to 2020 it is time to look back at the weather in Syracuse for 2019.

Probably the most notable thing weather-wise about 2019 was rainfall. It was wet! Eight out of the 12 months ended up above normal. By the end of the year we were almost eight inches above normal, or about 20% more than an average year for Syracuse.

It was the wettest year since 2011 and the 10th wettest on record in Syracuse. As a side note, all of Syracuse’s Top Five wettest years are clustered in a five year stretch in the 1970s. Records in Syracuse go back to 1902.

Typically, our wettest day tends to come in the Spring or Summer months but this time around it was in the Fall, specifically Halloween when 1.95” of rain fell.

Also unusual was our driest stretch of weather in 2019 which ended up in December when we went nine days without measurable precipitation. Quite a remarkable feat given how active the weather can be in Syracuse the final month of the year.

Statistically speaking, Syracuse had an average year temperature-wise. The few very warm months (July and October) were balanced by several very cold months (January and November)

There was some heat this summer, but it was concentrated mainly during the month of July. We ran 3.5 degrees above normal that month and eight of our nine 90 degree days occurred then. The hottest day was July 16 when we reached 95 degrees.