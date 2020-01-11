Syracuse: 60 degree warmth in January

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

The temperature in Syracuse will come close to 60 degrees this afternoon but just exactly how frequently does that happen in the month of January?

Looking back at past Syracuse records 60 degree warmth has happened in 23% of the years so on average about once every four years.

The last time it happened was January 12th 2018, we reached 62 degrees which is the record for the date.

In fact, the record high in Syracuse is in the 60s or better on 23 of the 31 days in January (the rest of the record highs are only in the 50s)

Between 2004 and 2008 we had at least one 60 degree day in every January topped off by three such days in 2008

The normal high through the month of January is in the low 30s so every time we hit the 60 degree mark we are talking about a temperature that is around 30 degrees above normal for the time of year.

On two occasions, January 8th 2008 and January 25 1967, Syracuse has even reached 70 degrees.