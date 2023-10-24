SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – With a low of only 40 F at the airport in Syracuse Tuesday morning that means we have officially gone the latest into the fall season without dipping into the 30s.

The average first time this happens each year is September 27th so we are almost a month late. We are also past the average first date of a 32 degree temperature in Syracuse which is October 17th.

While Syracuse still waits for its first day in the 30s, many outlying areas have seen lows in the 30s on several occasions over the last month.

With a stretch of very mild nights in the 50s coming through the rest of the week, it is very likely It won’t be until close to the start of November before our next chance of our first morning starting in the 30s.