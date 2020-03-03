Syracuse February temperatures above normal but so was snowfall!!

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

With February now over, there are a couple of numbers for Syracuse weather that may not seem to go together: the temperatures for this past February were above normal AND snowfall was above normal.

The temperatures for the whole month ended up 2.6 F above normal while snowfall was 4.5” above normal.

At first it may seem strange but when you dig a bit deeper things make more sense. The average February temperature is 25.9 F so this February’s average was 28.5 F, still cold enough for snow. Plus, the idea of a warmer than normal February suggests a jet stream closer to central New York meaning more storm systems coming close to us, each with plenty of moisture. Yes, some of these systems brought rain to central New York but even when that happened last month, we seemed to squeeze out some snow at the beginning as the system approached us or on the backside when the system departed.

Looking back at past data for Syracuse this warm/snowy February pattern seems to be quite normal over the long term at least to a certain extent.

Using the years records have been kept at the Syracuse Airport ( 1949 on) moderately warm February’s lead to near or above snowfalls for the second month of the year. Of the now 14 years where February has been between 1 F to 3.9 F above normal ten of those years had more than the long term average of 25.3” And of those 14 years, 13 had at least 20 inches of snow!

Year Temp

Departure Snowfall 1960 +1.0 50.5″ 1956 +1.1 31.6″ 2006 +1.3 34.8″ 1985 +1.4 21.6″ 1952 +1.6 21.0″ 2001 +1.7 27.8 2016 +1.7 25.1″ 1975 +2.1 27.3″ 2020 +2.6 29.8″ 2000 +2.9 27.4″ 1990 +3.1 33.3″ 1953 +3.5 31.0″ 1999 +3.7 5.7″ 1991 +3.9 27.7″

It is not just recently; it’s happened in the 1960s and even 1950s.

Ultimately, the biggest Februarys in terms of snow ended up in cold months. The top 4 snowiest months are all within the top ten coldest Februarys on record.

Back to warm Februarys, though. There seems to be a tipping point when our February temperature is 4 degrees or more above normal. That has happened 11 times and only one of those years had above normal snow in February.