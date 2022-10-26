It’s late October, almost Halloween, and usually by this time of year Syracuse has felt temperatures dip to 32 degrees or lower by now, but not this year as of Wednesday morning, October 26th! Many other towns/communities have experienced a killing freeze across Central New York the past couple weeks, but not Syracuse. That said, we do think Syracuse will drop to 32 degrees or lower, if not Friday morning, then certainly Saturday morning to kick off the last weekend of October. A strong area of high pressure with very dry and cool air should make this happen to end the week and carry us into the weekend.

Seem late to be experiencing the first 32 degree or lower morning late in October in Syracuse? Well, it is almost two weeks late compared to the average time this occurs in Syracuse which is October 16th. The last time Syracuse as at or below freezing was all the way back on May 1st when the temperature dropped to 31. What’s the earliest and latest dates where 32 degrees or lower has occurred in Syracuse??

The earliest that Syracuse has it freezing or lower in recorded history is September 13th, 1943, while the latest was just 8 years ago back on November 13th, 2014. Just last year Syracuse experienced the 8th latest freeze when the first 32 degree or lower temperature didn’t occur until November 3rd!

Again, the first freeze is likely to occur Friday/Saturday morning across the Syracuse area, but the next question is when does Syracuse see its first measurable snowfall? The average first measurable snowfall is November 6th, or next Sunday.

Stay tuned…