It happened about two and half weeks later this spring compared to last year, but always good to feel that first 80+ degree day in Syracuse! We came pretty close Sunday, but briefly touched 80 degrees late Monday afternoon.
When does Syracuse average it’s first 80+ degree day? April 30. So it wasn’t out of the ordinary for us to feel this kind of warmth in late April. The earliest we’ve felt 80+ degrees in Syracuse was back on March 14, 1990, and the latest was back on June 27, 1916!
In 2021 we felt the first 80+ degree day in Syracuse on April 8, and did it again on April 11. It won’t happen again this April, but 1 day is better than none.
Unfortunately, it appears it may be awhile before we feel 80+ degree warmth again in Syracuse due to a cooler pattern ahead.