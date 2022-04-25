It happened about two and half weeks later this spring compared to last year, but always good to feel that first 80+ degree day in Syracuse! We came pretty close Sunday, but briefly touched 80 degrees late Monday afternoon.

ABOVE ARE THE HIGH TEMPERATURES FROM MONDAY, APRIL 25

When does Syracuse average it’s first 80+ degree day? April 30. So it wasn’t out of the ordinary for us to feel this kind of warmth in late April. The earliest we’ve felt 80+ degrees in Syracuse was back on March 14, 1990, and the latest was back on June 27, 1916!

In 2021 we felt the first 80+ degree day in Syracuse on April 8, and did it again on April 11. It won’t happen again this April, but 1 day is better than none.

Unfortunately, it appears it may be awhile before we feel 80+ degree warmth again in Syracuse due to a cooler pattern ahead.