Syracuse hits 90 for first time in 2021 and breaks record high!

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

As of 2 pm this afternoon Syracuse hit 91 F making it the first 90 degree day of 2021 and in the process broke the record high of 90 F set on this date in 1962.

The average first date of 90 degree weather in Syracuse is around June 5th so we are about two weeks ahead of schedule. Typically, Syracuse ends up with 10 90 degree days in a year.

Last year we hit 90 for the first time on May 26th. The earliest that we’ve been that warm is April 16, 2012.

It is possible that the temperature could rise a bit more this afternoon.