Syracuse hits its first 5:30 pm sunset of the year Wednesday

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

Syracuse hits a milestone Wednesday when the sunset is 5:30 pm which means we’ve now gained a full hour of daylight in the evening since the dark days of mid-December. At that point, the sun was setting at 4:30 pm.

The pace at which we pick up daylight in the evening is quickening with us gaining one and sometimes two minutes a day.

In less than a month, the sun sets at 6 pm and about a week later it is after 7 pm as we jump to Daylight Saving Time!

The increase of daylight in the morning didn’t start until the end of the first week of January so it is not as noticeable as the evening just yet. We’ve gained a little less than half hour during the morning.

Our longest day of the year in terms of daylight comes on the first day of Summer when the sun rises at 5:25 pm and sets at 8:48 pm.