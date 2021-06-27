Syracuse likely to hit yearly average of 90° days before June ends

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)- Syracuse averages nine days with 90°+ heat throughout the entire year. This year, we’ll likely enter the double digits of 90° days before we even switch the calendar to July, our hottest time of the year.

On Saturday, June 26, the Syracuse Airport recorded a high of 90°, making it the 8th day so far that we’ve felt 90° heat. There’s more of it in the forecast too.

Sunday, we are watching to see if we at least tie a record high of 95°.

On Monday, we won’t break a record, but we are watching to see if we get our 2nd heat wave of the year. A heat wave in CNY is defined as three consecutive days of a high temperature 90° or higher.

As of Saturday, Syracuse is currently tied for second most 90° days by June 30th. The year with the most 90° days by June 30th, 2005, was the warmest summer on record. The other years all fall in the top 25 warmest summers on record.

This time last year, we had 6 days with 90° heat. We finished 2020 with a total of 21 days of 90° or better. The year with the most heat like that was 1955. The year with the most consecutive 90° heat in Syracuse is eight days.