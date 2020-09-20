Syracuse: Potentially the driest September on record

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

Precipitation across Central New York this year has been fickle. Once or twice a month, if we’re lucky, we’ve seen close to an inch or more of precipitation in a day. Most of our precipitation has been hit or miss.

At minimum, there has been abnormally dry conditions in at least one portion of CNY since June. June was when we had our second longest dry stretch on record, 15 days.

Now here we are in September, amid another dry spell. Farmer’s have had a difficult time and those that have wells are struggling too. We hear you. There may be a glimmer of hope towards the tail end of September and early October though. Fingers crossed!

First, let’s talk about where we stand on September 20th.

If the month were to end now, it would go down as the driest September on record in Syracuse, with just under half an inch of rainfall.

That small amount of rain puts us at a deficit of almost 2 inches for the month. Since June 1st, Syracuse is running more than an inch below average. The yearly precipitation is almost 0.4” above normal.

After this week of dry weather, computer models are showing a dip in the jet stream over the Midwestern U.S. Other than some cooler temperatures, there is moisture associated with this trough. It could be enough at the end of the month to at least bring us out of the top five driest September’s in Syracuse. This is why the NWS has placed our area in the “greatest chance above” category on the 8-14 day precipitation outlook.