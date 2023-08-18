SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – The last 8 o’clock sunset of the year is just around the corner here in Syracuse.

We have been enjoying 8 p.m. or later sunsets since April 26th, with the latest sunsets of the year at 8:48 p.m. occurring from late June into early July.

Soak in the later sunshine while you can. After Sunday, August 20, we won’t have another sunset in the 8 p.m. hour until April 26, 2024.

We still have plenty of time left where there will be daylight in the 7 o’clock hour, though. The last 7 p.m. sunset of the year isn’t until September 23, which is also the first day of fall!