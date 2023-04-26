SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – The weather may have been a bit gloomy at times so far this week, but the Storm Team is giving you a reason to smile now.

Wednesday marks a sunset milestone for us here in Syracuse.

It will be the first 8 p.m. sunset of 2023! We will have almost 14 hours of daylight.

The last time we had a sunset at 8 p.m. or later was all the way back on August 19.

We will continue to gain daylight in the evening until late in June.

The sunsets reach their latest point of 8:48 p.m. on June 22nd and stay that way through July 2nd.

Sunsets will remain at 8:00 p.m. or later until August 20th. This adds up to 117 days, or about 32% of the year!